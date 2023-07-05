Zai Zai Cause of Death? Zhou Li Cen Former Member of Taiwanese Girl Group 7 Flowers Dies at 35

It is very hard to announce that a member of Qiao Jieli’s girl group Zai Zai has passed away recently. She was a loved person who is no longer among her close ones and took her last breath at the age of 35. Her passing news has been making headlines on the internet as many people are very stunned. Now people have been searching the Zai Zai’s name on the internet as they are very curious to know about her and how did she die. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

Zai Zai Zhou was a very beautiful and wonderful lady who was also known as Zou Yan. She was a member of the "Seven Flowers" group and R&B. She was both a singer and an actress. She was also known as Chou Li Tsen. She performed in In Love With A Rich Girl (2004) and Westside Stroy ( SETTV, 2003). She got married to her hubby who was outside the circle. She was a very amazing person who did great work in her career.

Zai Zai Cause of Death?

Zai Zai Zhou is no more among her close ones and took her last breath at the age of 35 years old. Her passing news has been confirmed by many sources. Zhao Xiaoqiao a member of Qiduohua also responded sadly. Since her passing news has come on the internet and now many people are very curious to know about her cause of death. But there is no information about her cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet.

Since the news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened as no one thought that she would lose her life like this. It is very painful news for her family, friends, and those who knew her. When her demise news has come on the internet many people have expressed their deep condolences to her family and paid tribute to her on social media. May Zai Zai Zhou's soul rest in peace.