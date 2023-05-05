Zamurd Khan Cause of Death: Veteran Pakistani Actress Zamurd Khan Passed Away

Today we are going to share the very big news that Zamurd Khan dies. Pakistani veteran film actress passed away on Wednesday. People are asking if he died of cancer. Here we know about the death and obituary of Jamurad Khan. Our sources have provided us with a lot of information about him and our team has also done a lot of hard work and gathered a lot of information about this case. We are going to share every single piece of information about him.

Zamurd Khan was a veteran Pakistani actress and a stage personality. Apart from this, she was also a part of many Pakistani films. Similarly, Khan did several films in Pashto, Urdu, and Punjabi languages. The saddest news of the death of the actress has saddened the fans and silence has spread in the Pakistani entertainment world. Furthermore, Khann was a fan-favorite actress, and her movie roles are still praised. Fans are pouring their deepest condolences to the actress and paying tribute to her online. Additionally, the death news of Khan was confirmed on Wednesday. Netizens are captivated to know about Zamurd’s cause of death, so we have discussed everything below.

Zamurd Khan Cause of Death?

Jamurad Khan passed away on Wednesday and his family confirmed the news of the death. Khan was a veteran actress, and the sad news has sent shockwaves across online platforms. Several online sources have also shared the news through various media outlets. Mainly people have chosen Twitter to express their heartfelt condolences to the late actress. Fans paying tribute to the late Zamurd Khan through a Twitter post. The shocking news of actress Zamur Khan’s death is hard to believe. Also, many questions about the cause of his death Online sources are filled with questions about the cause of his death. So according to reports, Zmoord died of cancer, and no other details have been revealed about the cause of his death. In such a situation, cancer could be a major reason behind his death.

Similarly, Khan’s family revealed that she was battling cancer for a long time and unfortunately cancer ended her life. Apart from this, the actress does not seem to have any ailments or health issues. Although Khan has remained positive and fought for her life till now, people still admire her for her hard work and charming personality during her active career. Zamurd Khan died after battling prolonged cancer. We have shared every single piece of news about this case with you. So, Stay tuned to Dekh news for more updates about this case.