Zaverilal Mehta Death Reason? Photo Journalist Zaverilal Mehta Passed Away

We are going to share this death news with our great hearts and condolences that one of the most popular and successful photographers, Zaverilal Mehte is no more. Yes, you heard right he passed away at the age of 96 years and his passing is making headlines over the news channels or internet sites. He was an Indian photographer and he received the Padma Sri civilian award in 2018 for his contribution to the fields of literature and educational journalism. Let us discuss the details related to his demise such as what happened to him, the cause of his passing, and also talk about himself in detail.

According to the sources, his death news was officially announced and confirmed by his family members. He breathed last on Monday 27 November 2023 and he was 97 years old at the time of his demise. His death of cause is said a natural death and he died due to his long old age. The news of his death is rapidly circulating in the trends of the internet and various social media pages. Many are expressing their sadness for his passing and sharing their condolences. Scroll down this page and continue your reading to learn more about Zaverilal.

Zaverilal Mehta’s Death Reason?

His birth name was Zaverilal Dalpatram Mehta and he was born in Gujrat, India in 1927. He became a successful photographer and was also the recipient of the Padma Sri civilian award in 2018 for his contribution to the fields of literature and educational journalism. He was associated with Gujrat Samachar from the 1980s onwards and was most popular for documenting the life and times of 13 Chief Ministers of Gujrat state. He received the award from the President of India Ram Nath Kovind in 2018. He was survived by his family members including his wife Ramaben, three daughters, and a son. Keep continuing your reading…

He worked for the Gujrat Samachar and he made his contributions to the field of journalism for more than 40 years. The details about his funeral will be set to take place on Tuesday 28 November 2023. His death news is shocking news for the photography community and many of his loved ones are expressing their sadness for his loss. He died on 27 November 2023 at his home located in Ahmedabad, Gujrat, India and he was 97 years old at the time of his death. He died from natural causes as well as due to his long old age.