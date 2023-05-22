ZGS vs THL Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Z Games Strikers vs Thambapanni Lions

Hello all the cricket match lovers, here we are sharing a piece of exciting news for those who love to watch matches. One of the best and most famous Bukhatir T20 leagues is all set to entertain its fans. It is a highly anticipated and waited match and this match is going be played between Z Games Strikers vs Thambapanni Lions. Now all the fans are very excited about the match as they know that it will be very interesting and enjoyable. Now fans must be very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the ZGS vs THL match and we will share it with you in this article.

Currently, all the fans have been waiting for the match so now fans’ wait is going to be over super soon as only a few hours left before the match. As we all know that both teams are very famous as they always give their best. Z Games Strikers will lock horns against Thambapanni Lions in Bukhatir T20 League at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there is no chance of rain during the match. Now all cricket match lovers must be very keen to know about the match details like a team, date, time, venue, and other details of the match. Scroll down to the next page for more updates.

ZGS vs THL Live Score

Match Details

Team: Z Games Strikers (ZGS) vs Thambapanni Lions (THL)

League:Bukhatir T20 League

Date: 22nd May 2023

Day: Monday

Time: 10:00 PM (IST) – 04:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Z Games Strikers (ZGS) Possible Playing 11: 1. Shahrukh Amin(C), 2. Lovepreet Singh, 3. Ronak Panoly, 4. Safeer Tariq(WK), 5. Sardar Bahzad, 6. Fahad Nawaz, 7. Faisal Altaf, 8. Moazzam Hayat(WK), 9. Mubeen Ali-I, 10. Nilansh Keswani, 11. Adithya Shetty

Thambapanni Lions (THL) Possible Playing 11:1.Danuka Chamikara, 2. Charith Nirmal, 3. Shabik Ifthary(WK), 4. Sanchit Sharma, 5. Mohammed Halan Harris, 6. Glenn Fernandes(C), 7. Samal Udawaththa, 8. Raunak Anil Vaswani, 9. Kushan Wijewardhana, 10. Ameen Miflal, 11. Charith Rajapakshe

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous and all the players are very talented. This match is going to be played between Z Games Strikers vs Thambapanni Lions on 22nd May 2023 from 10:00 PM (IST) – 04:30 PM (GMT) at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. The ZGS team won 2 matches and on the other hand, the THL team won 3 matches. The THL team has more chances to win the match.