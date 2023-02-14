Zia Mohyeddin Death Reason? Pakistani Actor Zia Mohyeddin Passed Away at 91

The Pakistan film industry is mourning the passing of the popular British-Pakistani film actor, Zia Mohyeddin who sadly passed away at the age of 91. It is saddening to hear that the legendary film actor Zia Mohyeddin has gone from this world leaving his fans and family devastated. Being an actor, Zia was a producer, director, and television broadcaster who appeared in both Pakistani and as well as British cinema during his career. Unfortunately, Pakistan’s fame took his last breath in a hospital in Karachi where he was hospitalized and kept on life support.

According to the sources, the legendary actor took his last breath on Monday, February 13, 2023, in a hospital in Karachi. Along with this, it was also reported that he was undergoing treatment at a private hospital due to prolonged fever and severe abdominal pain. Later, it was found in ultrasound that he was suffering from intestinal issues. He also underwent an operation and was shifted to the ICU where he took his last breath. Now, the funeral arrangements have been announced and the funeral prayer was offered at Imambargah Yasrab in Defence Phase 4 after the Zuhr prayer. A large number of people across the county visited the funeral to pay their condolences and tributes.

Zia Mohyeddin Death Reason?

Born as Zia Mohyeddin on June 30, 1931, in Lyallpur (now called Faisalabad) in Pakistan. His father was a mathematician, musicologist, lyricist associated, and playwright as well. He spent most of his early life in Kasur and Lahore and trained a the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London from 1953 to 56. After taking a stage role in Long Day’s Journey Into Night and Julius Caesar, he made his West End debut in A Passage to India.

Well, the legendary actor made his film debut in Lawrence of Arabia where he played the role of Tafas. Later, he appeared in numerous TV and film appearances. According to the sources, the actor spent nearly 47 years in the United Kingdom as an actor. The actor had worked in some of the hit movies such as Rahguzar, Sammy Going South, Behold a Pale Horse, Khartoum, Deadlier Than the Male, They Came from Beyond Space, Work Is a Four-Letter Word, Mujrim, The Assam Garden, Partition, and many more. Being a part of films, the actor also worked in some selected television shows. His contribution to the film industry will be always remembered by his fans and loved ones.