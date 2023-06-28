ZIM vs OMN Live Score Dream11 Prediction Cricket Tips Zimbabwe vs Oman ICC ODI WC Qualifiers

Hello, all the sports lovers here we are going to share an exciting now for you one of the most famous and best ICC ODI WC Qualifiers leagues is coming back with its two powerful teams. This match is going to be played between Zimbabwe vs Oman. As we all know that cricket game is very popular and people love to play and watch this game. Currently, lots of people are super excited about the match. Now people are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the match and we will share it with you in this article.

As we already mentioned that both teams are ready to entertain their fans. Now all the players are also super excited about the match as they want to win the trophy and are ready to face each other. Zimbabwe will take on Oman in ICC ODI WC Qualifiers at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be very clean and There are no chances of precipitation during the game. Now all the fans are super keen to know about the match like the team, time, date, day, venue and other details.

Match details

Team: Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Oman (OMN)

Date: 29th June 2023

Day: Thursday

Time: 12:30 PM (IST) – 07:00 AM (GMT)

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe

League: ICC ODI WC Qualifiers

Zimbabwe (ZIM) Possible Playing 11:1.Innocent Kaia, 2. Tadiwanashe Marumani, 3. Wesley Madhevere, 4. Sean Williams(C), 5. Sikandar Raza, 6. Ryan Burl, 7. Joylord Gumbie(WK), 8. Wellington Masakadza, 9. Richard Ngarava, 10. Luke Jongwe, 11. Brad Evans

Oman (OMN) Possible Playing 11:1.Kashyapkumar Prajapati, 2. Jatinder Singh, 3. Aaqib Ilyas, 4. Zeeshan Maqsood(C), 5. Shoaib Khan, 6. Muhammad Nadeem, 7. Ayan Khan, 8. Mohammed Naseem Kushi(WK), 9. Bilal-Khan, 10. Jay Odedra, 11. Fayyaz Butt

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous and they are ready to give tough competition to each other. This match will be played between Zimbabwe vs Oma on 29th June 2023 from 12:30 PM (IST) – 07:00 AM (GMT) at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. If we talk about the recent match result then the ZIM team won 4 matches and the OMN team won 2 matches and lost 2 matches. The Zimbabwe team has the upper hand over the Oman team and it has more chances to win the match. This is a game and the game can be changed at the last moment. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.