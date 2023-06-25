Zion Street Shooting: Emilio Camacho, a.k.a. Gaby Fullete, East Hartford Man Killed Footage

Recently the news has come on the internet that Emilio Camacho has passed away. He was a beloved person who is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath at the age of 32 on Saturday. Recently the news came on the internet it went viral on social media platforms and uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Now many people are curious to know the whole information about Emilio Camacho and how did he die. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

As per the report, Emilio Camacho is a very amazing person who was better known as Gaby Fullete. He was a resident of Hartford, Connecticut. As per the report, Emilio Camacho died after a shooting incident. This fatal incident took place in the Zion Street shooting. His passing news has been confirmed by Rodriguez-Tiradz on social media. Since his passing news came on the internet lots of people are very saddened and now they are very curious to know about his cause of death. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Zion Street Shooting

Reportedly, Police identified the victim as East Hartford who was only 32 years old. Hartford, Connecticut Police in Hartford have been looking into a homicide that occurred early on Saturday morning, 24 June 2023 in the 400 block of Zion Street. Police were sent to the area at around 3:09 am. After the shooting incident, the gunshot man has been taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle, where he was pronounced dead. He died due to his serious injuries. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, a section of the road is closed by police tape, and police have been on the location. As of 6:40 am, police were still on the scene on Zion Street, and part of the road was cordoned off with police tape. Hartford police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said that currently, officers have been investigating the incident. Since the news went out lots of people are very saddened as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Here we have shared all the information if we will get any information then we will update you soon. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.