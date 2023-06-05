Zoe The Roasta Death: Rapper Lorenzo Hall Zoe The Roasta Passed Away, Obituary

It is very sad to share that Lorenzo Hall Zoe passed away on 2 June 2023. He was most popular as a rapper who carries a large number of fans around. Yes, you heard right he is no more and his death news is continuously running in the trends of the internet and social media pages. The music industry has lost one more amazing singer who was a rising star. Now many people are curious to know more about him and his death, so we made an article and shared what happened to him, the cause of his death, and also talk more related to his death cause.

As per the exclusive sources and reports, his death news was confirmed and shared through an announcement on Facebook. In this message, it is shared that he is no more and his death news is heartbreaking news for his loved ones and fans. He took his last breath on Friday 2 June 2023 and he died from heart failure. Currently, not much information has been shared related to his death. We will update our article after getting more news related to his death and mention it in our article.

Zoe The Roasta Death?

He was a singer but was mostly known as a rapper around the world. His death news broke the heart of his family, friends, loved ones, and fans. He had a different and unique personality. He faced many challenges in his music career life and he achieved various successes. He had a large number of fans around the world who are expressing their sorrows for his death by commenting and posting on the internet. There is no information coming out related to his personal life and we will update you soon.

Social media is full of tributes for his demise and many popular personalities also mourn for him. There is no information has been shared about his funeral and final rites event. He left his mark in the industry with his unique personality, powerful lyrics, and catchy beats. He will be always missed by his family, fans, and colleagues and remembered as a great rapper. There are many people who are sharing their condolence for his loss and supporting his family at this painful moment.