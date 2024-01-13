ZWO vs HRN Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Dutch League PEC Zwolle vs Heerenveen

In this article, we are going to talk about the next football match of the Dutch League 2023 and the next match of this league is back to play. Yes, you heard right the next is set to be played and it will be played between the teams: PEC Zwolle (ZWO) and Heerenveen (HRN). This match will begin play at 12:30 am on Sunday 14 January 2024 and it is set to take place at MAC³PARK station, a multi-use stadium located in Zwolle, Netherlands. Both teams have so many fans worldwide who are waiting for this match and raising some questions. Let’s continue your reading to know more.

The previous matches of both teams were mostly the same as each other and it makes this upcoming match a bang. Both teams have played a total of 16 matches and shocking both are going to play their first face-to-face match in this league. PEC Zwolle has faced five wins, three draws, or eight losses and the team is currently ranked in the 11th place on the points table. On the other side, Heerenveen has faced six wins, one draw, or nine losses, and the team is currently ranked in the 9th place on the points table.

PEC Zwolle (ZWO) Possible Starting 11 1.Jasper Schendelaar, 2. Sam Kersten, 3. Thomas Lam, 4. Bram van Polen, 5. Anselmo Garcia McNulty, 6. Ryan Thomas, 7. Odysseus Velanas, 8. Davy van den Berg, 9. Younes Namli, 10. Lennart Thy, 11. Ferdy Druijf