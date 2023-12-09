ZWO vs NEC Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Dutch League PEC Zwolle vs NEC Nijmegen

It is coming forward that the Serie A League’s next football match is going to take place. If you are a football lover and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. It is fixed to be played between the teams: PEC Zwolle (ZWO) and the opponent team (NEC). It is reported that it will begin at 12:30 am pm on Saturday 27 May 2023 at MAC³PARK stadion. In this article, we have mentioned all the details of this match and also talked about the other topics about it.

The previous matches of both teams were superb and now, the fans are waiting for the next match. It will be the 15th match of this league and the first head-to-head match of this tournament. PEC Zwolle has faced five wins, two draws, or seven losses in the last matches and the team is presently ranked in the 9th place on the points table. On the other side, NEC Nijmegen has faced three wins, six draws, or five losses, and the team is ranked in the 12th place on the points table. Both teams will perform their best until the end, so watch and enjoy it.

ZWO vs NEC (PEC Zwolle vs NEC Nijmegen) Match Details

Match: PEC Zwolle vs NEC Nijmegen (ZWO vs NEC)

Tournament: Dutch League 2023

Date: Sunday, 10th December 2023

Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: MAC³PARK stadion

ZWO vs NEC (PEC Zwolle vs NEC Nijmegen) Starting 11

PEC Zwolle (ZWO) Possible Starting 11 1.Jasper Schendelaar, 2. Sam Kersten, 3. Thomas Lam, 4. Bram van Polen, 5. Lennart Czyborra, 6. Eliano Reijnders, 7. Davy van den Berg, 8. Zico Buurmeester, 9. Odysseus Velanas, 10. Ferdy Druijf, 11. Younes Namli