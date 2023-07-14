2023 Honda Dio 125 Launched in India Price at Rs 83,400 Specs and Features Images

Here we are going to share a piece of exciting news about the launch. The headline is spread all over the internet. Honda has launched the Dio with the more powerful 125cc engine from its stable on top of some added features. Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India have launched the new Dio 125 scooter in India. This is priced at Rs. 83,400 ex-showroom for the Standard variant. The 125cc engine is the same one that has been serving Honda for quite some time in the Active 125. Visually there are no changes to the Honda Dio except for the 125 stickering and new body graphics. It continues to feature the edgy headlamp on the front, a dual outlet exhaust, modern taillamps, alloy wheels, and an overall sporty look.

2023 Honda Dio 125 Launched in India

Speaking on the launch, Yogesh Mathur, Director, of sales and marketing, at Honda Motorcycles and Scooter India said, "At HMSI, we believe in pushing boundaries and redefining the riding experience for our customers. All set to establish new benchmarks, Dio 125 is a combination of sporty design, advanced technology, and compelling convenience. We are proud to present a masterpiece that is not edge features and seamless functionality. With Dio 125, we invite riders to elevate their passion for riding and embark on a thrilling journey like never before."

The Honda Dio 125 is priced at Rs 83,400 for the standard variant and Rs 91,300 for the H-Smart variant. Customers have seven color options to choose from. It primarily competes against the Suzuki Avenis and the Yamaha RayZR 125, both of which are priced marginally more than the Honda.