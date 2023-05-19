24 Hour Fitness Ashley Barkis Car Accident and Injury: What Happened to Him?

The breaking news is coming that Ashley Barkis’s car accident news is going viral on social media and getting a lot of attention. Her car accident news left everyone in shock. Recently, due to a car accident, she got many injuries. Currently, her news is made headlines on the social media platforms. Nowadays, social media is the platform where you can find all the latest news. People are searching about the Ashley Barkis car accident in huge quantities. This news is circulating all around the internet. She is in the eye of the internet headlines. If you want to know the complete information about this news, continue with this page until the end and read the full article.

According to the sources, Ashley Barkis is from Oceanside, California. She is a worker at 24 Hours Fitness. She is a sales manager. She is available on various social media platforms. In her Facebook bio, she states she is a dancer. She is very passionate about dance. Recently, her car accident news is making huge controversy on social media platforms. Her car accident video also is available on the internet and everyone is aware of this video. As per reports, she was involved in a car accident.

24 Hour Fitness Ashley Barkis Car Accident

Her video went viral on the social media platform. After, watching her car accident video people are demanding that police have to take into custody to Barkis. The car incident happened on May 18, 2023. She is a sales manager at 24 Hours Fitness. She was involved in a car accident that happened on May 18, 2023. This incident happened in California. The two-vehicle were seen colliding with each other. As per reports, the police department released the identification of both rivers. The first one is 24 Hours Fitness Ashley Barkis and the other driver is Christian Barrientos. On that day, she was abusing the other driver and also she made a video.

As per reports, she was involved in a car accident on May 18, 2023, in California. During the argument, she also made a video which is gone viral on the internet. Further, there is no more information is released by the police department regarding this news. People are talking about her injury and arrest news. She was seen physically abusing the other driver. Moreover, her injury news is still unknown but both drivers got little injuries due to the accident. After, this news the 24 Hours Fitness company announced that she is no member of this company for several years. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.