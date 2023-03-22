As you all know today is the Fourth day of Navratri Maa Kushmanda, the fourth Avatar of Goddess Durga is worshiped on the 4th day of Navratri. So, on the occasion of the Navratri Festival, we are sharing with you today’s mantra Colors Whatsapp Status Images Sms for your dear ones. This Swarup of Maa Durga is the source of all. Since she created the universe, she is called Adiswarup and Adishakti. Navratri is a special occasion. A time for new beginnings and offering your dedication and reverence to the Goddess Shakti. In the Sanskrit language, “Kushmand” means Pumpkin so many people sacrifice the pumpkin to the goddess. This is another reason, she is known by the name “Kushmanda Maa”.
4th day color of Navratri Colors 2023 : Royal Blue
Navratri Maa Kushmanda Mantra
Chant the following mantra to worship Maa Kushmanda…
दधाना हस्तपद्माभ्यां कूष्माण्डा शुभदास्तु मे ॥Surāsampūrṇakalaśaṁ rudhirāplutamēva cha |
Dadhānā hastapadmābhyāṁ kūṣmāṇḍā śubhadāstu mē ||
4th day of Navratri 2023 Whatsapp Status Images Sms
mukti ka dham hai maa.
hamari bakti ke adhar hai maa,
ham sab ki raksha ki avatar hai maa.
’happy navaraatri’
My Wishes, May Mata Bless You and your Family,
And Fill your Home With Happiness And Prosperity,
Happy Navratri Season 2023
Happy Navaratri, I wish 2 Goddess Durga dat remove ur all trobles & sorrows.
It Brings 9colors happiness in ur life & all ur wishes cum true.
God bless YOU
Let the blessings of Maa Durga usher you!
On the eve of Durga Puja, I wish for u Good Health n Happy Moments.
Happy NAVRATRI
Maa Durge,Maa Ambe,Maa Jagdambe,
Maa Bhawani, Maa Sheetla,Maa Vaishno,
Maa Chandi, Mata Rani meri aur apki manokamna puri kare
JAI MATA DI
maa chintpurni apke sabhi chinta dur kare,
maa kamna devi aapki sabhi manokamna puri kare
Happy Navratri
