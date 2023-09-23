ALM vs VAL Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Almeria vs Valencia La Liga League

Today we are going to talk about the next football match of the La Liga League and this match is fixed to be played between two teams: Almeria (ALM) and Valencia (VAL). Both team carries a massive amount of fans around the world and they are expressing thier excitement to watch and enjoy this upcoming match. This upcoming football match is fully set to begin at 12:30 am on Sunday 24 September 2023 this match is going to take place at Estadio Mediterraneo. In this article, we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more.

Almeria had played a total of four matches but this team faced an unwell response by losing all matches in this league. This team is currently ranked in 18th position on the points table. On the other hand, Valencia had also played a total of four matches and faced two wins or two losses. This team gave a balanced performance and received a good response from the fans. This team is currently ranked in the 8th position of the points table. Both team players are active and ready to give thier best which makes this match more interesting, so watch and enjoy.

ALM vs VAL (Almeria vs Valencia) Match Details

Match: Almeria vs Valencia (ALM vs VAL)

Tournament: La Liga League

Date: Sunday, 24th September 2023

Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

ALM vs VAL Venue: Estadio Mediterraneo

ALM vs VAL (Almeria vs Valencia) Starting 11

Almeria (ALM) Possible Starting 11 1.Luis Maximiano, 2. Sergio Akieme, 3. Chumi, 4. Kaiky Melo, 5. Marc Pubill, 6. Largie Ramazani, 7. Lucas Robertone, 8. Gonzalo Melero, 9. Iddrisu Baba, 10. Adrian Embarba, 11. Luis Javier Suarez