Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: 7 Die as Two Trucks Collide With Bus in Nellore District

Today a news has come stating that Seven people lose their lives in Nellore district, Andhra Pradesh, as a bus collides with two trucks in a road accident. In Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district, seven lives were lost in a road accident that involved a private bus, two trucks, and occurred when a truck transporting cattle collided with another truck carrying iron. Seven lives were lost in an early Saturday morning road accident in Musunuru, Nellore district, Andhra Pradesh, involving a private bus and two trucks on February 10.

Seven lives were lost in the road accident at Musunuru Toll Plaza, where four victims succumbed to their injuries on the spot. The police reported that the incident occurred around 2 am today when a truck, transporting cattle to Srikalahasti, was rear-ended by another truck carrying iron. According to Venkata Ramana, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer in Kavali, the driver of the truck carrying iron lost control of the vehicle, resulting in a collision with a private bus traveling in the opposite direction.

Andhra Pradesh Road Accident

One reported that four individuals lost their lives, and 15 others sustained injuries in the accident at Musunuru Toll Plaza, Nellore District. Venkata Ramana stated that three additional individuals, among the injured transported to Nellore government hospital, tragically lost their lives. The police in the Nellore District have filed a case under IPC Section 304 in connection with the incident. Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer, in conveying his condolences, expressed deep sorrow and distress over the multi-vehicle mishap.

A press release from Raj Bhavan mentioned, “The Governor extended heartfelt condolences to the grieving family members.” Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary, Nara Lokesh, expressed concern about the incident and underscored the need to enhance medical facilities for better care of the injured. In a statement, he emphasized, “As the community mourns the loss, there is a growing demand for the government to extend robust support to the families of the deceased.” Nara Lokesh stated, “The tragic event serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of comprehensive measures to improve road safety and emergency medical services.”