Andor: Diego Luna Parents Alejandro Luna And Fiona Alexander Check Family Details

Diego Luna is a famous actor, director, and producer, born on December 29, 1979, in Toluca, Mexico, and started acting when he was only seven years old. Diego Luna was born to a father, Alejandro Luna, and a mother, Fiona Alexander. Alejandro Luna was a Mexican professional who specialized in designing sets and lighting for theatre, opera, TV, and movies. He was born on December 1, 1939, in Mexico City, where he completed his architectural studies.

Furthermore, Alejandro was the Centro Universitario de Teatro director of the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM) and taught at several Mexican universities from 1968 to 2007. Sadly his father passed away on December 13, 2022, at the age of 83, and Diego appreciates the vital role he played in shaping his life and career as an actor. Similarly, Luna’s mother, Fiona, worked as a costume designer. She was born in Scotland in 1951 and passed away in 1982 at the age of 33 due to a car accident when Diego was only 2 years old.

Fiona was an actress and costume designer. Her notable works in those sectors include known for her works on Descenso del pias de la noche (1974) and The Ray Bradbury Theatre.