Are Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon Still Friends? Who are Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon?

Though their friendship thrived at CNN, it's unclear whether Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon still share the same closeness following recent events. Cuomo's ongoing support for Lemon after his termination implies enduring care, yet their present relationship status remains uncertain. While working at CNN, Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon enjoyed a close friendship, but it's uncertain if that closeness persists after recent developments. Cuomo's public support for Lemon following his departure from CNN indicates ongoing care and respect for his former colleague.

The dynamics of their relationship may have shifted due to the circumstances surrounding Lemon’s exit and Cuomo’s own experiences with leaving the network. Friendships often face challenges influenced by both professional and personal factors. The current depth of their friendship can only be determined over time, through communication and shared experiences. Without direct confirmation from Cuomo or Lemon about the present state of their friendship, it remains challenging to definitively assert whether they are still as close as they once were.

Are Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon Still Friends?

Born on August 9, 1970, Christopher Charles Cuomo is an American television journalist recognized for his roles as an anchor and reporter. He has occupied notable positions at prominent news networks, including ABC News and CNN. While at ABC, Cuomo held the roles of chief law and justice correspondent and co-anchor on the popular program 20/20. Additionally, he served as a news anchor on Good Morning America. His journey led him to CNN, where he initially co-hosted the morning show New Day and eventually became the host of his own primetime show, Cuomo Prime Time.



Cuomo comes from a prominent political lineage; his father is Mario Cuomo, a former governor of New York, and his brother is Andrew Cuomo, another former governor of the state. His academic background includes attending prestigious institutions such as Yale University and Fordham University School of Law, where he earned his Juris Doctor and became a licensed attorney. In 2021, Cuomo faced professional challenges when he was suspended and later terminated by CNN amid controversy related to his involvement in his brother’s legal defense.

Making a mark in his career, Lemon excelled as a reporter for NBC News in New York City, serving as a correspondent for Today and NBC Nightly News. His journey continued at CNN in 2006, where he gained recognition for his outspoken commentary and critiques of cable news. Hosting various prime time shows on CNN, including The Eleventh Hour, The Don Lemon Show, and CNN Tonight, Lemon also became a familiar face during CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live broadcasts alongside anchor Brooke Baldwin. However, Lemon’s career faced controversies, particularly his criticism of former President Donald Trump and his involvement in advising his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Despite setbacks, he remained a prominent figure in journalism until his departure from CNN in April 2023.