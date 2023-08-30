Begumpet Pedestrian Dies in Road Accident in Hyderabad Caught on Camera

Road accident is increasing day by day and many people lose their life. Because of that many are living in fear because their loved ones also went outside of their home to work for their livelihood. So they can provide the all source to their family which is necessary for their survival. But nowadays they don’t follow the rules and regulations. Because of that other people’s life comes in danger. Similar to that we have news that will make you sad. A pedestrian died in a road accident at Begumpet, Hyderabad. That incident reminded us we should follow the traffic rules and the negligence of that takes precious life from us. Let’s continue to read the article for further updates related to this incident.

Related to that we got information that a pedestrian died in a road accident at Begumpet, Hyderabad on Monday morning. The victim’s name was K Priyanka, 31. She is a Nizampet resident who was employed in a private store at Begumpet. On Monday morning, she reached Begumpet from Nizampet for her work and was crossing the road near Prakashnagar metro station when a speeding car hit her. The victim sustained serious injuries in the incident and was rushed to Gandhi Hospital where doctors pronounced her dead. Swipe and continue to read the article for not missing a single piece of information related to that incident.

Begumpet Pedestrian Dies in Road Accident

The police of Begumpet police registered a case and are investing. The driver of the car was taken into police custody. The incident shocked many people and all got sad because of that incident. The accident shows how fragile life is and it can be over within seconds. Many of them are dead because of some false work done in traffic rules. Many people are not following the rule and because of that many people lose their life. Read the whole article to not miss any details.

After this incident the investigation begins and the culprit is arrested. The FIR has been registered for causing an accident and because of that K Priyanka sacrificed her life while crossing the road near Prakashnagar metro station when a speeding car hit her. Stay with our article page and continue to read our article which gave you valuable information related to the news and helped you to grow knowledge in the news field. This incident gives a lesson to us that we should follow the traffic rules and do all things to not break the law.