BGMI Relaunched in India With Daily Time Limits for iOS and Android, New Nusa Map and Rewards

In this article, we are going to talk about the news of BGMI being relaunched in India with some rules. It is shared that it is coming back with a daily time limit for iOS and Android and a new Nusa Map will also be seen in this relaunch update. Battlegrounds Mobile India is the Indian version of PUBG mobile and it is also known as BGMI. Now this game is going to relaunch in India and this news is creating a great buzz on the internet sites. Let’s continue this article and know the complete details about this game relaunch news, so read continuously.

This is the latest BGMI 2.5 update of this game and it is coming with many updates and features which will be most liked by the fans and gamers. Lots of people like to play this game and many gamers are expressing their reactions towards the relaunching news of this game. Now, a new map Nusa has been added and this latest map in this update and is the smallest map of this game. Krafton is the developer and publisher of this game and this game is one of the PUBG Universe series. BGMI is the Indian version of the PUBG Moblie and it is made exclusively for the Indian players.

BGMI Relaunched in India

This game was relaunched on Monday in the country and it can be played on iOS and Android smartphones. It is launched about a year after banning in India. Krafton shared that this game will be played with some restrictions and rules. It is shared that game will be played with daily time limits. It was the first to arrive since June last year and before this Indian players plays the PUBG mobile.BGMI was banned on 28 July 2022 and PUBG was banned on 2 September 2020.

Currently, the point is BGMI is relaunched in India and this news is gathering a lot of attention among Indian players and gamers. The users can only able to login in phases within 48 hours and the game will restrict playtime for users in India based on their age. Minors can play the game only for three hours in a day while users above 18 can play for up to six hours. This game is easy to download from the Google Play Store and App Store following as per the device.