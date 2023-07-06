Billy Porter and Adam Smith Split? After 6 Years of Marriage Rumours Explained!

Here we are sharing a piece of big news with you that currently Billy Porter and Adam Smith split names have come on the internet and making headlines on the internet because of their divorce news. Billy Porter is a very well-known American actor, singer, writer, and director. Since his divorce news has come on the internet lots of people are very shocked. Currently, this news left many questions in people’s minds. Now they are very curious to know why they separated and what is the reason behind it. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

As per the report, American actor Billy Porter and his husband Adam Smith separated after completing six years of marriage. This news has been confirmed by Simon Halls, the Broadway star’s publicist. Simon told that the decision was “amicable and mutual.” In December, Billy Porter’s husband Adam was all smiles as Billy was celebrated with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. During the event, the couple kissed as Porter posed with his sign above his star. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Billy Porter and Adam Smith Split?

Billy was swamped and full of excitement as he received the honor and sensed his husband’s support. The couple breaks up six months after the major event. On the basis of the report, after six years of marriage, Billy and Adam Smith have been splitting. The award-winning ‘pose’ and ‘Cinderella’ actor, currently who has been starring in the gay divorce drama movie titled “Our Son”, informed people on Wednesday, 5 July via his typical Simon Halls, about the split and stated that the decision was amicable and came from both parties. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Billy and Adam just split after six years of marriage, but the two have had a far longer relationship. In February 2009 they met at a dinner reception for mutual friends. Adam sat next to Billy by chance. Billy informed people that he saw Adam on the street on his way to the party and made sure to get close to him inside. That chance meeting led to a long-term romance.” We kind of were enamored with each other from the beginning,” Adam explained to people. Billy proposed to his husband in 2017 and only a few weeks the couple made it official and got married. Here we have shared all the information which we had. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.