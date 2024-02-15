Boy Dies in Crash Northwest of Twin Cities, CCTV Video Footage

In today’s article, we are going to share some heart-wrenching news with you. Recent news has informed us that an Elk River boy has died in a horrific car accident that occurred on Wednesday. Yes, you heard it right. This news is creating a stir on the internet due to which people’s attention is being drawn towards this news. The car accident that occurred on Wednesday has raised many questions in the minds of people, and finding answers to them has become necessary. People want to know what caused the car accident and whether the police have solved the matter. However, we have collected every little information related to this news for you. So without wasting any time, let us move forward with the article and know this news in depth.

As we have told you in the above paragraph, an Elk River boy died after being a victim of a car accident that happened on Wednesday. However, as this news started making headlines, it seemed to be going viral rapidly. According to the information, it has been learned that the car accident happened on Wednesday morning. People nearby took up the responsibility of spreading the information about this incident to the police. The police did not hesitate in this matter and reached the spot and continued their investigation.

Boy Dies in Crash Northwest of Twin Cities

Police shared some shocking statements after investigating this case. Police said the incident was a multi-vehicle accident that took the life of an 8-year-old child. Police said the child was a passenger in a Honda Accord which was being driven by a 43-year-old woman. As the woman turned onto Highway 169 at 225th Avenue NW, a Mazda CX5 traveling north collided with a Honda Accord, resulting in the incident.

On the other hand, a 38-year-old man, a resident of New Hope, himself got caught in this incident. The 38-year-old victim suffered minor injuries. The 43-year-old female victim was taken to Mercy Hospital on the spot for treatment, where she is undergoing treatment. But this accident was even more tragic when an 8-year-old child died in this incident. Minnesota State Patrol took up the responsibility of solving this case.