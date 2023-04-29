Brayden Bahme Accident: Cheney High School Sophomore Dies in ‘tragic accident’ At School

Today we are going to share the news that Cheney high school died following a fall during PE class. Our sources have provided us with a lot of information about him and our team has also done a lot of hard work and gathered a lot of information about this case. We are going to share every single piece of information about him. Follow u till the end to know all the information about this case. Keep reading to know all the information related to this case. Come let’s find out What happened? What is the entire matter? We will try to tell you about the case let’s continue the article.

A horrific accident at Cheney High School A student died in an accident that took place on Thursday afternoon at Cheney High School. ‘Tragic accident’ at school claims the life of a sophomore at Cheney High School. Brayden Bahme died as a result of an accident at school. This is a devastating loss, as you can understand, and his parents and siblings are grateful for your kindness in allowing them the time and space to grieve. He requested that we communicate our favorite memories of love and Brea instead of spreading sadness and resentment. Keep scrolling to learn more about what happened to student Braeden Behme and the details of this tragic accident.

Brayden Bahme Accident

On Thursday, April 27, a “tragic accident” occurred on campus, killing a Cheney High School student. Brayden Baehme, a student at Cheney Public Schools, was fatally injured during his fourth-period physical education class, according to a message to parents by Superintendent Ben Ferney. According to Cheney Fire Chief Tom Jenkins, who spoke to KREM 2, while Bahme was running, he was hit by a “goal post” in which he impaled himself through the eye. Within a minute, first aid personnel were attending the high school in Bahme.

He was taken to the Sacred Heart Children's Hospital, where he suffered injuries and later died. God has a plan for each and every one of us that we may not understand, but he is in a better place now, and may he rest easy, We are making every effort to collect relevant details about the disaster and provide the latest updates as soon as possible; However, keep in mind that the privacy of the family should be respected.