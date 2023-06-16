Bristol Royal Infirmary: Woman in Her 80s Dies in Bristol Four-Car Crash CCTV Footage

In this article, we are going to talk about a tragic four-car crash incident in which a woman passed away. This news is rapidly circulating on various social media pages and creating a great buzz on the internet. It is shared a woman died in her 80s after getting involved in this crash incident and a man was also injured. This crash incident attracts the interest of many people who are now hitting search engine platforms to know more about this terrible incident. Let us discuss in detail related to this crash incident and also talk about what happened to the people who were involved in this incident.

According to the reports, a tragic four-car crash incident happened in which a woman passed away and a man remains in a critical condition. It is coming forward that a collision incident took place on Tuesday 13 June 2023 at a major junction near the Bristol Royal Infirmary (BRI). The police and paramedics immediately arrived at the incident scene after getting a report of this crash. This incident involved a Toyota and a Hyundai, both traveling down St Michael’s Hill while an Audi and a Mercedes, both turning right off Upper Maudlin Street which resulted in a terrible collision.

Bristol Royal Infirmary

In a report, a total of five people were admitted to the nearby hospital in which an old woman and an old man were also involved. The woman was in her 80s and she died on Thursday 15 June. The dead woman was a passenger of the Toyota and the old man is in his 90s. Now, the other injured people are getting treatment for their injuries and there are no information has been shared about the injured personal life.

This investigation is ongoing by the Avon and Somerset Police but currently, not much information has been shared about this crash incident. The driver of the Audi and the passengers of the Mercedes didn't injured seriously and they are suffering from minor injuries. Many people as well as witnesses of this incident had spoken that they were nearby at the time of the collision but the police are still searching for other kinds of evidence like dashcam or other footage. Currently, not much information has been confirmed and the investigation is ongoing.