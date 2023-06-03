Casey Young Missing Spartanburg SC: Da’Ron Collins Arrested And Charged

In this article, we are going to share a piece of news that has come out. Casey Young missing Spartanburg SC is trending on the internet. Man charged in connection to the missing woman in Spartanburg Co. Recently the news is going viral over the internet. The entire world gets to know about the viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

According to the Spartanburg Country Sheriff’s Office, Casey Lavonne Young, 44, was last seen leaving at approximately 4:30 p.m. on May 15 and was most likely traveling to her Boiling Springs residence. On May 20, authorities said that Young’s automobile had been located, but no other details were provided. After locating her vehicle on Saturday, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office still looks for a vanished lady. Casey Lavonne Young, 44, was last seen leaving for work on Monday, May 15, at 4:30 pm, to the Sheriff’s office. According to deputies, she was traveling in a 2009 white infinity G-37 with the SC TAG number LCK 688 and was likely on her way home to Boiling Springs.

After being detained on suspicion of crimes related to the investigation into the disappearance of his fiancee, a man showed up before a judge in bail court on Friday morning. The attorney requested that Collins be given a large surety bail, have access to certain firearms, and be subject to GPS tracking. Authorities said he was also a suspect in episodes of domestic abuse while serving in the military. Young’s family requested that his bond be rejected during the hearing since she is still missing.

