Caught on Camera: 1 Dead, Minor Seriously Injured in Traffic Accident During Police Chase

1 Dead, Minor Seriously Injured in Traffic Accident

The victim is identified as a 38-year-old woman whose name is unknown. The woman was 38 years old at the time of her passing. While a minor was badly injured. According to the sources, the accident happened after a police car crashed into the woman’s vehicle during a police chase. The incident took place on Friday. The news of traffic accidents is shared by the authorities on their official page. The police were chasing a motorcycle driver. The driver didn’t have a license plate. The incident happened on Friday on Highway 70 near 4th Street Southwest around 10:30 p.m.

Further, when cops were trying to catch the motorcycle, the driver was running. The victim who lost her in the accident was driving a Honda in which a minor was driving who was injured while the woman lost her life on the spot after the accident. The minor was undergoing life-threatening treatment. The investigation is under ongoing.