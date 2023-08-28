Caught on Camera: Doctor Dragged For 50 Metres On Car Bonnet In Haryana Road Rage

The disturbing road rage incident happened in Haryana’s Panchkula. In which a 42-year-old doctor named Gagan was dragged on a car’s bonnet for around 50 meters near a traffic signal in Sector 8. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media where the man can be seen being carried on the front portion of the car after he attempted to confront the driver for hitting his vehicle. The doctor confronted the driver of the Alto car who, in turn, hurled abuse at him, misbehaved with him, and even threatened to kill him. Let’s continue to read this article for more detail to gather information related to this accident.

The unfortunate event unfolded when a Maruti Suzuki Alto recklessly collided with their vehicle while attempting an overtaking maneuver. The situation took a horrifying turn when Dr. Garg confronted the driver of the car that had struck his own in Sector 8. The confrontation escalated into a shocking display of aggression, with the driver even wielding a knife in a threatening manner – as recounted by Dr. Garg. In an attempt to ensure his safety, Dr. Garg sought refuge by locking himself inside his car. However, this did not deter the driver, who managed to inflict further damage by breaking the car’s rearview mirror. Swipe down for more details related to this incident.

Doctor Dragged For 50 Metres On Car Bonnet

A young man made the video of the incident. Based on this video and CCTV footage. A case has been registered against the accused driver and a co-passenger of the car. Miscreants fled from the spot and Dr Gagan was immediately taken to Sector 6 Hospital where he was treated and discharged later. Panchkula Police has registered a case against the car owner on the complaint of Dr. Gagan, the viral video and CCTV installed there. An FIR has been registered and the investigation is going on. Let’s continue to read this article for more detail to gather information related to this accident.

According to reports the incident took place when Dr Gagan was taking his son back home from his tuition. He confronted the driver of the car when he allegedly hit the doctor’s vehicle. In the complaint to the police, Dr Gagan said that he had left his house to pick up his son in his car. While heading back home, at around 8:15 pm, a Maruti Suzuki Alto allegedly hit his vehicle in a bid to overtake. Garg also said that the accused, identified as Kar Malik, even brandished a knife to threaten him.