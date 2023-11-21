Caught on Camera: Former Bagalkot ZP President Injured in Road Accident

In this article, we will talk about the latest news of the former president of Bagalkot Zilla Panchayat Veena Kashappanavar accident. Yes, you heard right she was injured badly in a recent road crash incident and the news of her injury is running in the trends of the internet sites. She is the wife of Member of Legislative Assembly Vijayanand Kashappanavar and daughter-in-law of the former Minister S.R. Kashappanavar. Now, it is coming out that she was injured badly and suffered severe injuries in a crash accident. Let’s discuss in detail all the circumstances surrounding this accident and her injury, so read completely.

Veena Kashappanavar is the former president of Bagalkot Zilla Panchayat and her name is gathering a lot of attention after being involved in a terrible accident. This incident took place on Monday 20 November 2023 near Vijayapura, Karnataka, India. It happened when her car rammed another on the Vijayapura-Sindagi Road when trying to avoid a two-wheeler. This incident resulted in her minor injuries. After getting injured in this accident, she was rushed to a private hospital where she is getting treatment for her injury. She is the beloved wife of Member of Legislative Assembly Vijayanand Kashappanavar and daughter-in-law of the former Minister S.R. Kashappanavar.

She suffered minor injuries in this accident and presently, her health is said to be fine. Many of her family and loved ones became worrying for her and prayed for her health. Our sources have confirmed that her injuries are minor and she will be recovered completely soon. There is an investigation is ongoing and the authorities are conducting their investigation to know all the exact details of this incident.