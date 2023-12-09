Caught on Camera, Serious Crash Closes SH1 Near Kēkerengū, South Marlborough

There is a shocking piece of news is coming forward related to a serious crash incident that occurred near Kekerengu, South Marlborough. It is reported that a total of seven people were involved in this crash incident and one of them died at the incident place. The news of this incident is running in the trends of the internet sites and creating a great buzz. Many are showing their attention to getting more details about this crash and raising multiple questions. Here, we made an article and we have shared all the available details in brief, so read continuously and completely.

There is an investigation was also conducted related to this incident and they have shared some statements. According to exclusive reports, it was a road collision accident that happened just before 01:30 pm on Friday 8 December 2023 on State Highway 1 between Kaikoura and Blenheim. Further, two people have been flown to hospital in a serious condition in which one confirmed dead and it is also reported that six more were injured in this accident. There is a video also shared related to this incident and it is rapidly running in the trends of the internet. Several details are left to share, so keep reading…

Serious Crash Closes SH1 Near Kēkerengū

After this accident, the local called the authorities at about 01:36 pm on Friday, the day of the accident. It is stated that it was possibly a head-on accident and one of the vehicles had rolled off the road, down a bank. Due to this tragic crash, the road is closed north of Kekerengu. Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews from Seddon, Kaikoura, and Flaxbourne stations reached the crash scene after getting the reports. three ambulances, two helicopters, a PRIME doctor, and an operations manager were also sent to the incident scene by the Hato Hone St John. Keep continuing your reading.

When hospital staff arrived at the scene, they found two patients in a critical condition and they were immediately taken by helicopter, one to Wellington Hospital and the other to Wairau Hospital in Blenheim. Now, the road was expected to be closed for a "long period of time" while the team completed its investigation. Presently, no details have been shared about the victims and all the details are not clear.