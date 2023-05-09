Chennai: NEET Aspirants Forced to Remove Bra at Chennai Exam Centre, Row Erupts

The recent controversial news which is viral on the internet is making headlines today as the news is of great concern to people. The incident that took place at a Chennai Exam Centre has led to big controversy after a journalist tweeted about the shocking matter. An anonymous journalist visited an exam centre during the NEET test ( National Eligibility Entrance Test) and to her surprise noticed not a normal thing which she shared on Twitter. At first, she was trolled by the netizens but she was courageous enough to raise the issue and did not delete her tweet despite pressure from some people on the internet. The controversial issue is surfacing on the internet now and is of concern for the parents and the girl students.

We are going to tell you the recent controversial news. Go through the whole article to get the entire news. The recent shocking news has been recovered from Chennai. It has been reported from Chennai that a NEET exam was going on at the Chennai exam centre on Sunday. A regional journalist visited the exam centre and noticed at first one girl very uncomfortable and uneasy after the exam outside the exam centre. The journalist tried to ease her and tried to find out the reason. After a little bit of insisting, the student told her that she is feeling shy because the students have been allegedly asked not to wear braziers during the exam.

NEET Aspirants Forced to Remove Bra

The journalist was shocked by the rule of giving the exam. She then noticed other girls too in this position. The journalist was trolled after she raised the issue on Twitter but her concern has surfaced about the laws of giving exams before all now. After her tweet, many reactions surfaced on the internet. Some were opposing her tweet that it can’t be possible. As the controversy is before all now, state education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi expressed his condemnation and criticised the way invigilators checked every student by removing their hairpins and dresses during NEET, which has been conducted for the past three years.

This issue has become an agenda now and politicians such as BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy said that if any such violation has happened, then the person responsible for it should be given harsh punishment. The news has shaken the people and the people are talking about the exam laws and reacting to the latest issue. Our viewers can comment on the recent controversial issue. Stay tuned…..