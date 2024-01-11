CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Headline

Cherokee County Crash: Esteban Cortez and Gabriel Died In Tragic Accident, Footage

45 mins ago
Add Comment
by Vandna Chauhan

In today’s article, we are going to share a piece of viral news with you. Recent news has revealed that two people named Esteban Cortez and Gabriel became victims of the horrific accident. Yes, you heard it right. Ever since this news surfaced on the online platform, it has started attracting people’s attention. After hearing this news, people want to know when Esteban Cortez and Gabriel met with the accident. Have the police released their investigation into the accident involving Esteban Cortez and Gabriel? The results of this incident are out and what has been confirmed by the police. We have collected for you every clear information related to this incident. So without any delay let us proceed with the article and know in depth about this incident.

Cherokee County Crash

As we have told you in the above paragraph two people, Esteban Cortez and Gabriel, became victims of a horrific accident. As soon as the police got the news of this matter, they reached the spot to handle the matter and continued their investigation. During the investigation, the police shared some shocking statements with the public that the incident happened on Tuesday night on Towne Lake Parkway near Towne Lake Hills East and the victims of the incident were teenagers. Police also said that Gabriel Escandón was 17 years old and Esteban Cortez Rendón was 18 years old. Five people were involved in this incident, out of which Gabriel Escandón and Esteban Cortez Rendón have died.

Cherokee County Crash

Three victims of this incident were badly injured and have been admitted to a nearby hospital by the police for treatment. Police said the victims had gone to celebrate Esteban Cortez Rendón’s 18th birthday and were unaware that they would be killed in a horrific accident. However, the police are continuing their investigation on this matter. Like other accidents, this incident also proved fatal. This incident has disappointed the people of the community.

The families of the victims are going through a very difficult time after losing them. This accident also teaches us that the cause of road accidents is careless driving or not following the traffic rules. So far, only this news has come to light related to Esteban Cortez and Gabriel’s accident, which we have shared with you in this article. If you also want to know more such news, then do not forget to follow us, we will keep bringing such news for you.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

promescent sexual performance enhancer in rite aid can weight loss cure erectile dysfunction is there a male enhancement that really works hard af male enhancement pills terry bradshaw and cq and male enhancing product can viagra help in a heart attach event does viagra help control premature ejaculation dr phil male enhancement pills ingredients in viagra pills does viagra help a man last longer pure apple cider vinegar gummies benefits adipex diet pills picture 100 epic diet pills diet pill that acts like gastric bypass best least expensive diet pills best diet pill on the market right now redotex diet pills for sale online what to eat to lose weight in 30 days best fat burning pill green tea fat burner pills safe how to lose weight with ensure simply acv and keto gummies did ree drummond take keto pills meltdown diet pills review can you lose weight in a hot tub how many miles should i walk to lose weight protein to lose weight and gain muscle what is the best gummies for weight loss best exercise to lose weight for morbidly obese where can you buy royal keto gummies thc free cbd oil benefits khalifa sisters cbd gummies cbd gummy labels colorado cbd oil online for pain peak power cbd gummies official website can you get cbd products shipped to you in ny valium and cbd gummies cbd sleepy z gummies buy cbd product online usa cbd oil health benefits vape