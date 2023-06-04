Chika Comes Under Fire For Angry Twitter Rant About Crying Child On Flight

In this article, we are going to talk about a very famous personality Chika. Currently, she is going viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention. Her angry rant about children, while she was on flight news, is at the top of the social media headlines. Chika has once again come under fire for her controversial opinions and this time, a crying kid on a flight has earned her wrath. This news is circulating all around the internet. Now, her fans want to know what actually happened to her when she was traveling on a flight. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news, continue with this page until the end and read the full article.

Chika Comes Under Fire For Angry Twitter Rant

According to the sources, the very famous rapper Chika’s news is once again on hotlines of social media headlines. Taking to Twitter on June 1, the Nigerian-American rapper began rage-tweeting about a set of baby twins whose mother purchased first-class tickets for them, and who, as babies often do, began crying on the flight. As per reports, Chika was sleeping on the flight but the noise of the child woke up her.

If we talk about Chika, she is a Nigerian-American rapper. Her full name is Jane Chika Oranika. She basically gained popularity through social media. She first garnered attention on social media before signing with Warner Records in 2019. She was born on March 9, 1997. She was born in Montgomery, Alabama. She also attended Booker T. Washington Magnet High School. Currently, her news is making huge controversy. She comes under fire for an angry Twitter rant about a crying child on the flight. She tweeted on Twitter about her flight information. The Tweets were removed, and the rapper subsequently took to Twitter to backtrack about her statements. That was her roist experience in first class on the flight.

Further, after coming to this news many people are showing hate for the rapper Chika. People were saying that was her old record of saying unnecessary about black kids in the wrong way, while someone took this news as joyful. Many of her fans are angry at her because she used bad words for the little black kid. She was always cruel to little black kids. She used bad words in her tweet therefore her fans are getting angry. Further, the kid’s mother’s name is Zonnique. The kid’s mother also tweeted on Twitter. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.