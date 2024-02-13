Clarendon County Accident: Highway 260 Reopens After Multi-Car Crash, CCTV Video

Once again we are here to share a piece of heart-wrenching news with you. From recent news, we have learned that there have been multiple car accidents in Clarendon County. Yes, you heard it right. This news is making a lot of headlines on the internet and is attracting everyone’s attention. After hearing the news of the multi-car accident in Clarendon County, people have asked for answers to many other questions like when the multi-car accident happened in Clarendon County. Have the police continued their investigation of this incident? To what extent has this incident proved to be bad and many other questions. Due to this, we have collected the answers to every question arising from this incident and will share them with you in today’s article. So without any delay let us proceed with the article and know this matter in depth.

According to the information we have received, a multi-car accident occurred on Highway 260 at Sweet Pea Lane in Clarendon County around 8:20 a.m. It happened on Monday morning. This accident shocked the community as it was the worst incident of that time. The local community informed the police about this matter. Immediately after learning of this accident, the police started their investigation on this matter. The police reached the spot sealed every area affected by the incident properly and tried to continue their investigation.

Clarendon County Accident

During the investigation of this case, the police shared some disturbing statements and said that this incident happened around 8:20 a.m. There was an incident on Highway 260 at Sweet Pea Lane on Monday morning. Three people were injured and were taken to the nearest hospital on time for treatment. Police said that in this accident there was a crash of 4 vehicles which proved to be bad. Many other vehicles were badly damaged in the multi-car crash. The police had closed Highway 260 to complete the investigation.

However, after doing so, other passengers had to face disaster. But the police have successfully closed the ongoing investigation on this matter, after which the road to Highway 260 has opened. Now passengers can travel comfortably but they have to keep one thing in mind they should not be careless while moving their vehicle. Whatever information we had related to this accident, we have shared it with you in this article. We will keep sharing more such news with you but for that, you will have to stay tuned with us.