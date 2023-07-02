COH vs TGS Dream11 Prediction: Today’s Match Prediction

Here we are sharing exciting news for those who love to watch a cricket match that one of the best KCC T10 Challengers Leagues is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. This match will be played between Cochin Hurricanes vs Toyota TGS. Both teams are very famous and they are ready to give their best to win the match. Currently, all the fans have been searching for the match as they are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the COH vs TGS match and we will share it with you in this article.

COH vs TGS Dream11 Prediction

As we already mentioned the KCC T10 Challengers League is set for the match. Now all the fans have been waiting for the match as they know that it will be very amazing and entertaining. If anyone wants to see the match then you can book the tickets from the websites. Cochin Hurricanes will take on Toyota TGS in KCC T10 Challengers League at Sulaibiya Cricket Ground. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Fans must be very curious to know about the match details like the team, date, venue, lineup, time, and other details of the match. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

Team: Cochin Hurricanes (COH) vs Toyota TGS (TGS)

League: KCC T10 Challengers League

Day: Sunday

Date: 2nd July 2023

Time:10:45 PM (IST) – 05:15 PM (GMT)

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground

Cochin Hurricanes (COH) Possible Playing 11:1.Shiburaj Ramachandran, 2. Prasanth Prasannan(WK), 3. Finny Cheriyan, 4. Delishous John, 5. Naiju Devassy Kutty(WK), 6. Sreejith Prabhakaran Nair(C), 7. Arunraj Ramakrishnan, 8. Mobin Joseph, 9. Gigi Mathew, 10. Ravinder Kumar, 11. Arjun Vadakke

Toyota TGS (TGS) Possible Playing 11: 1. Sajidh Kutty, 2. Naushad Malvankar(WK), 3. Adnan Makrani, 4. Preetham Dsouza, 5. Jacob Chacko(C), 6. Nilesh Patidar, 7. Srinivas Asarpalli, 8. Venkatesh Mohandas, 9. Ikram Makrani, 10. Ashraf Mohammad, 11. Nagendra Kasheppa

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous and now they are ready to give tough competition to each other. This match will be played between Cochin Hurricanes vs Toyota TGS on 2nd July 2023 from 10:45 PM (IST) – 05:15 PM (GMT) at Sulaibiya Cricket Ground. The COH team won 3 matches, lost 2 matches and the TGS team won 1 match, lost 2 matches, and draw 2 matches. The COH team has more chances to win the match against TGS.