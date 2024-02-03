Cuttack: Four Killed as Car Crashes into House in Odisha’s, CCTV Video Footage

There is a shocking piece of news coming forward related to a tragic crash incident from Cuttack, Odisha, India where four people tragically lost their lives in a car accident. One more news made headlines related to another unfortunate incident in the district in which two individuals lost their lives when their motorcycle collided with a bus. Both news are running in the internet trends and attracting the attention of people and netizens. Many are reaching search engine platforms to get further details about these crash incidents, so we made an article and shared all the available details in brief in this article.

Our sources have fetched all the details and the authorities have also issued some statements. The first incident was a car accident that took place on Friday night 2 January 2024 near Gadadharpur village in the Tigiria police station area in Cuttack, Odisha, India. A total of four people were brutally killed in this accident but the names of the deceased are not shared publicly. However, their families have been informed, and the deceased were identified as friends who were returning home after attending a wedding in Koilikanya village. After this incident, the bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examination and further details will be shared later. Swipe up this page and keep reading…

Four Killed as Car Crashes into House in Odisha’s

The authorities stated that low visibility caused by fog may have contributed to the accident but the investigation is underway and everything will be clear after the complete investigation. On the other side, the second incident happened in the district and two individuals were involved in this accident. It was a motorcycle collision accident and it happened when the motorcycle collided with a bus in Janhia Chhak in the Nischintakoili police station area on Friday night (on the same day when first accident happened). Read on to know more…

It is reported that both two victims hailed from Jagatsinghpur district who lost their lives in this motorcycle collision incident. At present, the excat details surrounding this accident remain unclear and the authorities are on the way to understand the excat cause of this motorcycle accident. The news of both accidents were officially shared on social media and many users are showing their reactions by commenting. There is no details have been shared related to personal details of victims, even their names are still not revealed. The investigation in ongoing for both accidents and we will udapte our article after getting any other report.