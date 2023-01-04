Dave & Buster’s Co-Founder James ‘Buster’ Corley Committed Suicide, Explained!:- According to reports, James Buster Corley was found dead. Reports confirm that the co-founder of Dave & Buster’s died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The news of him taking his own life has surfaced all over the internet and has saddened many. People are finding it difficult to believe that Corley has died. It is said that he passed away at the age of 72. On January 2, 2023, he reportedly took his life. It also happened to be his birthday when he sadly died. Here, find out what happened to him and why did he commit suicide.

How Did James ‘Buster’ Corley Die?

As mentioned, Buster was one of the founding members of the renowned American restaurant and entertainment franchise, Dave & Buster’s. Reports have been claiming that at the mere age of 72, James committed suicide. He ended his life on Monday, Jan 2, the day which occurred to be his 72nd birthday too. Confirming the news of his death, a D&B spokesman said that James would be remembered as “an innovative and creative force with a pioneering spirit”. Adding further, the spokesperson said that Buster’s passion for hospitality, the deep care he had for his team members, and his demand for excellence were unparalleled.

The spokesperson then said that his heart goes out to his family at this difficult time and while they will miss his wise counsel and his easy laugh, his legacy will be remembered. Reports claim that Dallas police officers received a call from a Texas residence and when the officials reached the place, they discovered the man with a gunshot wound. His family said that he had a stroke four months ago. Let us tell you that police found James Buster at his White Rock Lake residence. The family went on to say that the stroke, Corley suffered four months ago, caused severe damage to the communication and personality part of his brain.

Since he committed suicide the officials have begun their investigation into the case to find out the motive behind his taking this step. Everyone seems to be curious to know what happened to him that forced him to take his own life. Currently, his motive remains unknown and as the investigation will go on, it will be found out. It is no doubt to say that his tragic death has saddened a lot of people that knew him and cared for him.