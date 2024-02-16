Delhi Fire: 11 Killed, 4 Injured in Massive Blaze at Alipur Paint Factory, Footage

Recently, a massive fire incident took place in Alipur, outer Delhi and this news is continuously running on top news channels. In this massive blaze incident, a total of 11 people were killed and 4 were injured. This is attracting the attention of people and netizens who are accessing online platforms to get further reports. A video related to this incident has also been shared in which it is seen that a huge fire is coming out of a factory and the flames are so high. Let’s discuss this incident briefly and try to cover every single piece of information, so read till the end.

As soon as information about the fire in the factory was received, officials and the fire department immediately reached the spot. It is stated that it was a massive fire incident happened on Thursday evening 15 February 2024 at a paint and chemical godown in Alipur, outer Delhi, India. In this accident, 11 individuals lost their lives and four were brutally injured. It is reported that this massive fire incident began as an explosion, which was caused by chemicals in the factory but this is not completely confirmed. This incident cited the fire department and the investigation is also underway by the authorities.

11 Killed, 4 Injured in Massive Blaze at Alipur Paint Factory

Police reports said that the fire had started before the explosion, possibly caused by chemicals stored in the factory, and that some nearby houses and shops also caught fire. The Delhi Fire Services officials shared that they received a call about this incident at about 05:25 pm and immediately rushed to the incident place. At least 22 fire-tenders were pressed into service and the fire blaze was brought under control by 9 pm but the cooling-off operation is still underway. After this explosion, everyone gathered and tried hard to extinguish the fire or inform the fire and police departments.

At present, the details about the deceased and injured people are not shared openly. The deceased were taken to the Babu Jagjeevan Ram Hospital and the four injured persons were taken to Raja Harish Chandra Hospital," the fire department. Multiple questions remain to be ascertained. This news spread like fire on the internet and many social media users are sharing their reactions by commenting. Our thoughts and condolences to the victims' families at this painful moment. One video also shared shows officials and the ongoing investigation.