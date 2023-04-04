Delhi Metro Bikini Girl Rhythm Chanana Video Goes Viral on Social Media Full Link

Recently the name Rhythm Chanana has come on the internet and the name is gaining massive attention from people due to a viral video. Rhythm Chanana is the name of the girl who was seen wearing a bikini in the viral video. Recently the news has come on the internet many it went viral on many networking sites. Since the video circulated on social media uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines as people are very shocked by seeing the bikini girl. Now many people are very curious to know about the girl and viral video. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Rhythm Chanana is a citizen of Fatehgarh Sahib city of Punjab. For the past few days, a girl is taking social media by storm with her choice of costume in the Delhi Metro. Pictures of a woman wearing a short dress that was dubbed Delhi Metro Girl went viral on social media. This news has become a topic of debate and after seeing the video people are quite shocked to see the girl who is caught in the viral video. Now people are comparing her with Urfi Javed. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Delhi Metro Bikini Girl Video Viral

As per the report, This video is getting viral with the keyword Delhi Metro Bikini Girl and now individuals have been showing their interest in the video and sharing the video with many people. Everyone knows that Urfi Javed is very popular for her strange or different kind of fashion sense. Many people like her attitude and confidence she always gets criticized for the choice of her clothes. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

In the viral video, the girl was seen dressed in a bikini and mini skirt in the Delhi Metro. The video has generated a stir on social media with many questioning the morality of public nudity becoming the new trend. As far as we know, this viral video has been posted by the user name @thesassygirl.in who declared the girl as an Urfi Javed. Many people are commenting on the viral video and the video is getting huge attention from people. Here we have shared all the information which we had. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.