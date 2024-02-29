Dharmapuri: Three Injured in Multiple Vehicle Collision, CCTV Video Footage

A multiple-vehicle crash broke out in Dharmapuri which left 3 injured. According to the sources, in a fatal collision, three people are critically injured. After the investigation, it was found that it was multiple vehicle crashes. The collision happened in Dharmapuri and three people were injured. As we know, day by day accident cases are increasing all over the world. Most of the people lost their lives after involving in crashes. Currently, people are showing their interest in knowing the details surrounding the cause of the collision. We you are looking for the same then you are on the right page. Stay tuned for more information.

According to the sources, three people including a woman who suffered from injuries were involved in an accident. The tragedy took place on Wednesday on the Thoppur Ghat Raod which is located in Dharmapuri. The injured victims are identified as 33-year-old Siva, a resident of Pudupatty, 33-year-old V Rajavel, a resident of Veppilaipatty, and 53-year-old S Pachaiammal a resident of Samisettipatty. They all are the victims who received the injuries after being met with an accident. Who is responsible for this incident? The incident caused a huge controversy and raised several questions. More information has been mentioned in the next section.

Three Injured in Multiple Vehicle Collision

As per the statement, the tanker truck driver lost his control which caused a heavy accident. Initially, the tanker druk first rammed a car and then collided with four more cars. A good carrier van was also involved in this crash. The impact of the collision was too heavy. The collision left three people injured in a woman was also involved. The truck was filled with diesel. As per the Thoppur police statement, the truck was going to Salem from Karnataka. The driver who was traveling in the tanker truck, lost control near Kattamedu. Scroll down the page to learn more.

The people who were traveling in the cars did not receive injuries. Furthermore, three people were traveling in the goods carrier van, there were two men and one woman who suffered from the injuries. The injured people were taken to the government medical hospital for treatment. They are not out of the danger. After the investigation, it was found that it was the tanker truck driver’s mistake. The case is filed against the truck driver who ran from the incident place and left people injured. Keep following the Dekh News for more updates.