Dindori: 14 Dead, 21 Hurt as Pick-up Vehicle Overturns in Madhya Pradesh’s

Recently, a tragic crash incident happened in the Dindori district of Madya Pradesh, India that claims the death of 14 people and 21 individuals sustained major injuries.

According to the reports, it was a road accident that occurred at about 01:30 am on Wednesday 28 February 2024 near the Badjar village of Dindori district, Madhya Pradesh, India and it happened when a group of villagers were returning home to Devari village but unfortunately involved in this fatal crash. It happened when a pickup vehicle overturned and crashed brutally. In this incident, fourteen people lost their lives and a total of 21 others suffered injuries. The excat reason behind this crash is presently unclear and the authorities made their involvement to understand exactly what happened there. Swipe up this page and keep reading…

After this crash, the locals informed the authorities and the deputies immediately reached the incident scene. Reportedly, around 35 people were returning after attending a ‘Godh Bharai’ event in a pickup van but suddenly the vehicle overturned and fell into a deep valley in the night time of Wednesday. It occurred under the jurisdiction of the Shahpura police station of the district when the affected people were returning from a ‘godh bharai‘ program. The deputies rushed to the incident scene and admitted the injured people to Shahpura’s community health center where they are receiving treatment, while the dead were sent for postmortem. Read on…

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced a compensation of Rs four lakh for the families of the deceased and he also directed the local administration to provide medical treatment to the injured.