The dog daddy, aka Augusto Deoliveira, is in the news lately because of an Instagram video controversy. In the video, Augusto was seen giving harsh leash training methods to the dogs and internet users reacted to it by saying that it is an unacceptable way to train them.

Dog Daddy Aka Augusto Deoliveira Issues Apology

Several people said that he trains the dogs in a certain way that they become submissive and that is not right. The dog daddy’s account is private that’s why the video is not available to preview, but the video is shared on various social media platforms. The internet users were quick enough to react to the dog daddy’s apology video, and they forgave him because they felt that he was being honest, and feeling guilty and apologetic for his actions. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

As per his official website, that was mentioned that his group training is not the typical puppy class, this class is for all dogs of any age above 4 months old, any breed, and all types of personalities. The dog daddy also wrote in his apology video caption that once he can log in, he will post a video explaining everything on Instagram since that’s where it happened. He enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram, and he said in the video that his account is set to private, and he is unable to log in. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next section.

