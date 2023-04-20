A stowaway believed to be Nigerian was found dead in the wheel well of a KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Boeing 777 plane on Monday. According to Belgium’s Aviation 24, the Dutch plane registered PH-BQM, had taken off from Nigeria’s commercial hub, Lagos. Confirming the incident, the Royal Dutch Marechaussee said that the stowaways sometimes survive but not in most cases. The Royal Marechaussee is the national force of the Netherlands, which performs military and civilian police duties. “A dead stowaway was discovered in the wheel well of a KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Boeing 777 (registered PH-BQM) this morning.

“The flight originated from Lagos, Nigeria. It is currently unknown how and when the man was able to board the plane; An investigation has been launched. “Additional passengers are believed to have died of hypothermia. Sometimes, stowaways are discovered in the wheel well of an aircraft. “Sometimes they survive, but most of the time it goes wrong because of the sharp drop in temperature. On long ridges, temperatures can drop to fifty degrees below zero, making survival impossible,” a statement from the Royal Dutch Marchousi Face it.

The discovery of the deceased, according to reports, has raised questions about how and when the man was able to climb into the aircraft, which originated from Lagos, Nigeria. According to him, this makes survival virtually impossible, and hypothermia is likely to be a contributing factor in this case. “Sometimes they survive, but most of the time it goes wrong given the sharp drop in temperature. On long flights, temperatures can drop to minus fifty degrees, making survival impossible.”

Despite the risks, some stowaways still attempt to use this method to travel without proper documentation or authorization, often seeking a better life or escaping difficult conditions in their home countries. The discovery of this dead stowaway highlights the need for increased safety measures and a thorough inspection of the aircraft prior to departure to prevent such incidents from occurring. Airlines and aviation authorities regularly review and update their security protocols to ensure the safety of passengers and crew.