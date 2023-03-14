Elements to Look Out for When Shopping for Garage Floor Tiles

Garage floors are often boring, become stained and look weathered quickly. This can be due to moving vehicles, using the space as a workshop, or even just being an older property and having foot traffic over the years. Often, this means that homeowners want to upgrade the flooring, and there are many options you can choose from.

In particular, most homeowners go down the road of choosing garage floor tiles. This is due to them being easy to install, cost-effective, and there is a variety of colors and patterns available. With so many options available, you might not know the best garage floor tiles to choose from. Here are elements you should look out for when shopping for floor tiles.

Durability

Garage floor tiles are going to be walked on, worked on and driven over. So, the first element you need to look out for when you are shopping for tiles is durability. You need to ensure that the tiles are able to deal with a lot of weight and can withstand pressure. The last thing you want is to purchase them for your garage, lay them and find that they only last a few months or up to a year before looking damaged.

A good choice when it comes to garage floor tiles is Swisstrax. Their tiles are constructed from durable polypropylene, which can withstand up to 70,000 Ibs in rolling weight. What’s more, this brand is known for using a four-point injection molding process, which ensures the protection of your flooring. So, if you want durability, the easy-to-install Swisstrax tiles are one to think about buying. They will last for many years.



Vibrant Colors

Yes, the priority should be shopping for garage floor tiles that are durable and practical. But, you cannot deny that you also want tiles that look good. This is particularly true if you are going to have guests in the garage or you want to use the space on a daily basis. Indeed, you want to enjoy spending time in there.

Thankfully, there is now a lot more variety when it comes to garage floor tiles. It is not just dark grays and black designs that are available. Indeed, you can find vibrant colors from many brands, which can be fun and exciting. They are still strong and resilient. They just incorporate a bit more style for you to enjoy.

Easy Installation

When you buy garage floor tiles, you want to ensure they are quick and easy to install. After all, you will be excited to get them down on the ground and renovate the space. What’s more, you want is to be simple so that you can do it yourself and save money. So, something you want to look out for when shopping for garage floor tiles is an easy installation process. Most brands will tell you in advance how you install them.

In particular, you want to look out for clips or a peg and loop system. These are going to mean you can connect the tiles together instantly. In addition, this also means that no tools should be needed. The only thing you might have to do is cut the tiles to size, depending on the size and shape of your garage. Alternatively, there might be edge pieces you can purchase that would complement the design.

A Textured Surface

Homeowners want garage floor tiles for different reasons. But, if you are looking to add them to create a safe walking or driving space in the garage, you want to look out for designs with textured surfaces. If they are very smooth and sleek, they can be slippery during the winter time and when there is bad weather. But, a textured surface will be safer. This is going to provide traction and the grip you need to stay safe in all weather. It can give you peace of mind when the tiles are wet and you know you do not have to be as careful.

Thankfully, there are many brands that offer textured surfaces on their floor tiles. They know that families want to feel safe when they are walking on them, as well as feel secure when they are driving in and out of the garage. What’s more, some designs will allow for channelling, which means that any water can drain off the surface and not be underfoot. So, they can be a good investment to make your garage safer.