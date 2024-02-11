Fatal Crash Leaves 1 Dead in North County, CCTV Video Footage

Good day, Today a news has come stating that one fatality reported in North County following a fatal crash. Stay with in this article to find out more about this news. Law enforcement is currently investigating the crash site, leading to a temporary street closure. A fatal car crash occurring on Saturday evening at the junction of New Castle Drive and New Halls Ferry Road in North St. Louis County is under investigation by the police. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident unfolded as a truck entered oncoming traffic, colliding with another truck and resulting in the fatality of the driver.

Expressing his distress, nearby resident Edward Johnson remarked, “It’s just a bad scene; makes you sad just looking at it.” In response to a two-car collision, police were dispatched to New Halls Ferry Road, situated between New Castle Drive and North Lindbergh Boulevard in Florissant, around 3 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The latest report from MSHP indicates that the incident initiated when a car, driven by 55-year-old Virgil Shivers, entered oncoming traffic and collided head-on with Gary Bozeman’s car. Bozeman, aged 71 and not wearing a seatbelt, lost his life, while Shivers was transported to a local hospital.

North County Crash

Upon arrival of 5 On Your Side news crews, the scene revealed an overturned white car on the sidewalk, and the other involved car was positioned along the road without its front bumper. The scene’s photograph reveals scattered debris around the two cars, with open passenger-side doors. Authorities haven’t disclosed the factors leading to or causing the crash, and an active police investigation is underway. The street was temporarily closed off early Saturday evening. Residents in North St. Louis County reported hearing what seemed like an explosion around 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, but medical first responders were notably absent for hours, causing concern among onlookers.

Expressing dissatisfaction, Edward Johnson stated, “I just wonder how come they haven’t sent for emergency services. Not an ambulance or a fire department out here at all.” By 5:30 p.m., efforts were underway to flip over one of the trucks. Melvin Taylor, residing near New Castle Drive, emphasized the importance of vigilance, urging drivers to “keep your eyes open and pay attention to what you’re doing.” Taylor, familiar with the intersection for two decades, highlighted the dangers posed by speeding drivers in the area.