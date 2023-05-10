Fiona Wang Vietnam TikTok Slum Tourism Viral Video Controversy Explained!

Today, we are sharing a piece of information about a viral Tik Toker video that making considerable controversy. This news is going viral on social media and getting a lot of attention. This clip collects a lot of views and likes on social media and the comment section is filled with sad comments. A Tik Tok user shares her experience in Vietnam. A Tik Tok user Fiona Wang shares a Vietnam trip clip. Her clip went viral and faced a lot of ire. This news is searched by people in huge quantities. What is in this video? Why this video is going viral on social media? If you want to know the complete information about this viral clip so continue with this page till the end and read the full article.

Nowadays, a Tik Toker clip is on trend. If you are searching for what is in that viral clip so let us tell you that an Asian-Australian Tik Toker shared an emotional clip about her Vietnam trip. Asian-Australian Tik Toker Fiona Wang shared this clip on May 8, 2023. This viral clip was posted on Monday by Tik Toker. She is facing the ire of netizens. In this video, she was crying after watching the hard work of a Vietnamese woman.

Fiona Wang Vietnam TikTok Slum Tourism Viral Video

People could see in that video an Asian-Australian Tik Toker was crying while her partner attempts to comfort her. Further, a Vietnamese woman tried so hard to make them happy. You can find this clip on Tik Toker’s account that was posted on Monday on her account name as @heyfionawang. This video is watched in huge quantities. She captioned in her viral clip ” It breaks my heart to see Vietnam people working so hard to live here”. If we talk about the popularity of the video so this video received 1.2 million likes and 6.7 million views before deleting.

According to the sources, when this clip went viral, a huge quantity of Tik TikTok users were left irritated by this post but on the other side, few users supported Wang. The Tik Tok users were angry because she used the wrong word to describe Veitnam’s people culture. She used hashtags to describe Vietnam as #poverty and #empathy. The hashtag used by Wang was not fit well with the internet. After, that she respond to users that my intention was not to show that their people are poor and unhappy but I just want to show how people live their life with their families and that made me cry.