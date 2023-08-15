Florida Man Arrested After Making Lewd Comments, Stabbing Woman at Bayside

Recently the news has come on the internet that a man was arrested by the police on Sunday night, 13 August 2023 after a stabbing incident in downtown Miami. The man has been identified as 34 years old, Richard Jin. Recently the news has come on the internet and went viral on social media platfroms. Many people are very shocked. Now this news has left many questions in people’s minds as they are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Richard Jin was slapped with many charges including criminal mischief, attempted felony murder, and robbery. This incident happened at around 7:35 p.m. at Bayside Marketplace. As per the police department, officers answered the area instantly after they got reports about a lady who was stabbed in the arm and leg. The spectators asserted that the attack stemmed from an argument. A group of ladies asserted that Jin had been speaking to them inappropriately and the verbal argument quickly escalated which started the suspect yet to attack one of them. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Man Arrested After Making Lewd Comments

Reportedly, Jin ran off but officers were able to apprehend him at the Phillip & Patricia Frost Museum of Science which is located less than a mile north of Bayside Marketplace along Biscayne Boulevard. The suspect’s bond was set at $17,500. Traces of blood were seen outside one of the clothing stores in the shopping centre on Sunday afternoon. Police stated that the lady had been taken to the Jackson Memorial Hospital by fire rescue employees and is now stable. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Since the news came on the internet it circulated on social media platfroms and uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet as no one thought that it would happen. Previously reported that a Florida man passed away after he and his best friend were attacked by another man carrying a knife on Sunday, 6 August. Currently, this news is gaining huge attention from people as they are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. The investigation is ongoing of the case. Here we have shared all the information which we had. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.