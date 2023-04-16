Former Planned Parenthood Staffer Commits Suicide Five Days Botched Child Pornography Raid

Today we are going to discuss big news that is coming out. This news is viral on all the social media platforms and all the news channels. This news is gaining so much attention. Yergue previously worked at Planned Parenthood of Southern New England as head of strategic communications. During his time in the organization, Yergeau was part of an art-making and letter-writing workshop in the PPSNE’s parking lot – writing 247 ‘love letters’ to abortion. At the time of the incident, he said his notes could become at the Whitney Avenue office or one of the PPSNE’s 14 satellite offices in Connecticut and Rhode Island. Following her role at Planned Parenthood, Yergue was appointed director of marketing and communications for the Long Wharf Theater in August 2022, according to the organization’s website.

‘We are shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the developments of the last 24 hours. “Given the difficult news, it would be wrong to comment further,” a spokesperson for the theater said in an email on Wednesday, according to the Daily Mail. The child pornography suspect had also worked for the New Haven Free Public Library Foundation. The abortion supporter also promoted left-wing and LGBTQ causes on her social media. A former Planned Parenthood director reportedly took his own life as police investigated and raided his apartment in a child pornography case.

Tim Yergeau, 36, was found dead in his New Haven, Connecticut apartment on Tuesday, April 11, just five days after police obviously failed to try to arrest him.

Yergue has not been identified as a suspect in the investigation, but police have confirmed that the man who committed suicide in the apartment block was a suspect. New Haven Police Chief Carl Jacobson told the New Haven Register, “The man who died was a suspect in a child pornography investigation and appeared to be a killing.”

The search warrant allowed police to examine Yergue’s electronic equipment, although he was not confined during the police raid. According to the Daily Mail, before raiding her apartment, officers knocked on her neighbor’s door and handcuffed her, without knowing they had raided the wrong apartment. Jacobson ordered an Internal Affairs investigation after Special Victims Unit officers “apparently hit the wrong door.” The inquiry will also look into how Yergue died by suicide after the raid. “Unfortunately, a mistake was made,” Jacobson said. The investigation is part of keeping my department accountable and transparent.” This news is gaining too much attention from people. All peoples are very curious to know more information. For further information stay tuned with us.