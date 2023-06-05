Frederick County Crash: 3 Dead After Car Found in Quarry CCTV Footage Videos

The saddening news of a horrifying incident is from Frederick County, Maryland, USA. It has been reported that three people died in a deadly car crash. The car fell into a deep quarry and three people lost their lives. As the news surfaced in the media platforms, people are saddened and shattered by the tragic incident. An extensive search operation is ongoing to find out whether there were more occupants in the car or not. It is reported that a passerby noticed the vehicle at the bottom of Union Bridge Quarry in Frederick County. He then informed the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO). The officials told that a passerby noticed some vehicle parts and stopped his vehicle to check out and he saw a car i the bottom of the quarry. Go through the whole article to get the entire information about the fatal accident. Scroll down.

According to the reports the officials reached the spot- the Union Bridge Quarry near the area of Lehigh Road and Peter Shriner Road, in Libertytown, around 8:35 a.m. The officials started the rescue operation. It was a tough operation as the quarry was around 500 feet deep as per the officials. It is assumed that the car crashed over an embankment on Lehigh Road and Peter Shriner Road, in rural Libertytown and fell into the deep Quarry.

Frederick County Crash

It has been reported that Two women and one man have died as informed by Public Information Officer Todd Wivell. He also told that a man and a woman were found inside a car upright and the other woman was found higher up in the quarry. The mine is of Heidelberg Materials and is very rural, dry, and deep. The three people have been identified as Kortney Angleberger, 28; Robert Grossnickle, 65; and Rachel Willis, 23. All the dead victims belong to Maryland. The police officials told that they were driving a 2022 Dodge Charger car.

The images and videos are viral on the media platforms and show a heavy police presence at the accident site. The investigations of the probable causes of the fatal accident are undergoing. According to the police officials, Dodge Charger must be at high speed and left the road and plunged into the deep mine. The Frederick County Patrolling team told that they normally Patrol on Higher-speed Roads. As this is an off-road, they never had any such case reported before. The investigations are ongoing. People are sending their prayers for the deceased people and condolences to their families. Stay tuned.