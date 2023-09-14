Sports

FRTZ vs CRTH Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Fortaleza vs Corinthians Brazilian Serie A-League

6 hours ago
by Shivam Kumar

We are back again with a piece of great news for football lovers the Brazilian Serie A-League is going to play thier next football match. This upcoming football match is set to be played between two teams Fortaleza (FRTZ) and this team play against Corinthians (CRTH). This match will begin play at 3:30 am on Friday 15 September 2023 and this match will take place at one of the best football stadiums, Castelao. Lots of people are waiting to watch and enjoy this upcoming and it is said that this match will be most liked by the fans and viewers. Let us continue this article to learn more about this amazing football match.

FRTZ vs CRTH Live Score

Both teams are going to play one more head-to-head match while the previous matches of both teams receive a good response from the fans and audience at the stadium. Fortaleza had played a total of 22 matches and faced nine wins, five draws, or eight losses. FRTZ is currently ranked in the 8th place of the points table of this league. On the other hand, Corinthians has played 21 matches in which they faced six wins, eight draws, or seven losses. This team is currently ranked in the 14th place in the points table. Both teams will give thier best which makes this upcoming football match more interesting, so watch and enjoy it.

FRTZ vs CRTH (Fortaleza vs Corinthians) Match Details

Match: Fortaleza vs Corinthians (FRTZ vs CRTH)
Tournament: Brazilian Serie A-League
Date: Friday, 15th September 2023
Time: 03:30 AM (IST) – 10:00 PM (GMT)
Venue: Castelao Football Stadium

FRTZ vs CRTH (Fortaleza vs Corinthians) Starting 11

Fortaleza (FRTZ) Possible Starting 11 1.Joao Ricardo, 2. Guilherme de Jesus da-Silva, 3. Cristian Chagas Tarouco, 4. Emanuel Britez, 5. Bruno Pacheco, 6. Jose Welison, 7. Tomas Pochettino, 8. Pedro Augusto, 9. Mario Sergio Santos, 10. Juan Martin Lucero, 11. Guilherme Augusto

Corinthians (CRTH) Possible Starting 11 1.Cassio Ramos, 2. Fagner Lemos, 3. Bruno Mendez, 4. Matheus Bidu, 5. Gil, 6. Renato Augusto, 7. Ruan Oliveira, 8. Maycon Barberan, 9. Guilherme Mafra, 10. Yuri Alberto, 11. Felipe Augusto

This upcoming match is set to be live telecast on Fancode and it will be easily enjoyed by the fans and the audience at the stadium. There is no chance of rain and the weather is also clean and clear on the match day that will be enjoyed by the audience at the stadium. Lots of fans are waiting and supporting thier fans to enjoy this match. No reports is coming out that any player is suffering from any minor and major injuries. Stay linekd to dekhnews.com to read more articles.

