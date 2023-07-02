Gavin Casalegno Parents: Father Bryan and Mother Allyson Casalegno

For the last few days, Gavin Casalegno is gathering so much popularity on internet sites and lots of people are hitting the search engine to know more about his parents. His parents have gained a lot of attention online as he is making waves in the film industry. He is an American model and actor who carries lots of fans on his social media accounts. Many of his fans are showing their curiosity to learn more about him and his parents, so we made an article and shared the complete details about his parents and also talk more about himself.

As per the exclusive sources and reports, His parents are getting so much popularity on the internet, and our sources have fetched a lot of information about his parents. His father Bryan Casalegno is a technology manager and he currently holds the position of field engineer III at Ericsson’s 5G distributed innovation network. He has showcased his expertise in leading large technology projects with six years of experience at the company. He was seen with Gavin at various events and now getting popularity among the netizens. Swipe up this page and keep reading to know more about his mother.

On the other side, his mother named Allyson Casalegno is an active user of social media user. She is a social media manager and content creator. Gavin shared that his mother is one of the best and most great mothers. He also said his parents are so supportive and proud of his accomplishments in the entertainment industry of their son. He added that his parents were with him since the beginning of his career. There is not much information has been shared about her personal life. He has two younger siblings, Logan, and Ashlyn Casalegno who also appeared with him at many events and shows.

Gavin Casalegno is an American actor and model. He was born on 2 September 1999 in Dallas, Texas, United States and he is currently 23 years old. he is most popular for playing the role of Jeremiah Fisher in the Amazon Prime Video series The Summer I Turned Pretty. Currently, he is making waves in the film industry and his parents are also getting so much attention. He is a rising star in the entertainment industry and has a massive amount of fans around the world and his social media accounts.