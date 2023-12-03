Goa Accident: Speeding Car of Russian Tourist Mows Down 3, CCTV Video Footage

Once again we are here to share with you a shocking incident. According to sources, it has been learned that three tourists were killed in Goa by a car driven by a Russian citizen. Yes, you heard it right. This news quickly went viral as soon as it came on the internet and has attracted a lot of people’s attention. Due to this a large number of people have shown interest in knowing about this incident. Keeping all these things in mind, we have collected for you every information related to this horrific incident. To know more deeply about this incident, stay with us till the end of the article.

According to the information, it has been learned that on Saturday morning, a Russian citizen was driving his car in Arpora, North Goa, as usual. But suddenly the car hit three tourists. This matter became serious when three tourists lost their lives after being hit by a car. As soon as the police got information about this incident, they understood the gravity of the situation and considered it necessary to solve the matter. Police reached the spot and continued their investigation.

Goa Speeding Car of Russian Tourist Mows Down 3

During its ongoing investigation of this incident, the police gave its statement to the public and said that the tourists were taken to the hospital after colliding with the vehicle. But he could not recover from his wounds and he died during treatment in the hospital itself. Police have identified the victims of this incident as Dilipkumar Bang of Hyderabad, Manojkumar Soni, and Mahesh Sharma of Nashik, Maharashtra.

It was estimated that this incident happened around 3 a.m. After collecting evidence and witnesses, the police concluded that three people were crossing the road towards their car, which was parked on the other side of the road. When the police started investigating the victims, they said that the 40-year-old victim had come to Goa on Friday for a holiday and had married in Calangute.

The police have arrested 27-year-old Anton Bychkov, who caused this road accident. Anton Bychkov has been convicted under sections 304, 279, 334. They will have to serve the punishment for their crimes behind bars. If we receive any further information related to this news, we will share it with you in the next article. Don’t forget to follow us for more such news because we will provide you with all the latest news.